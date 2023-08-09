Congratulations, Levi! St. Louis County toddler wins Blippi hometown contest

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A local toddler has won the “Blippi & Meekah in my Hometown Contest!”

“Hi I’m Levi Brunk! I am almost 3 years old & I am Blippi & Meekah’s #1 fan!” read the text accompanying the video entry. Levi dressed in his Blippi best and recorded the just under two-minute video at The Magic House.

Blippi & Meekah will now visit Levi in his hometown of Wildwood to record an episode of the kid-favorite show. The episode will air later this year, according to the Blippi website.

Click here to watch Levi’s video and to learn more about the contest.

