Congratulations, Levi! St. Louis County toddler wins Blippi hometown contest

Levi dressed up as Blippi to record the winning video in the 2023 "Blippi & Meekah in my...
Levi dressed up as Blippi to record the winning video in the 2023 "Blippi & Meekah in my Hometown Contest"(Blippi & Meekah)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A local toddler has won the “Blippi & Meekah in my Hometown Contest!”

“Hi I’m Levi Brunk! I am almost 3 years old & I am Blippi & Meekah’s #1 fan!” read the text accompanying the video entry. Levi dressed in his Blippi best and recorded the just under two-minute video at The Magic House.

Blippi & Meekah will now visit Levi in his hometown of Wildwood to record an episode of the kid-favorite show. The episode will air later this year, according to the Blippi website.

Click here to watch Levi’s video and to learn more about the contest.

