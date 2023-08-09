Child, 9, shot inside North County home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 9-year-old child was shot in a North County home Wednesday morning, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened on Spring Garden Drive near Ben Nevis Road just before 9:45 a.m. Police say the child was inside the home when someone outside fired several shots, hitting the victim and the home.

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting comes two days after a 7-year-old boy found a gun and accidentally shot and killed himself in Berkeley.

