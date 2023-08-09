Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.(Carnival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child -...
Man charged after 7-year-old grandson finds gun, fatally shoots self in Berkeley
sevre
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Strong Storms
Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville identified
Graphic
Man threatened to shoot woman after she did not thank him for holding door open, prosecutors allege
Shooting generic
Shots fired outside Ballpark Village overnight

Latest News

People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Lake St. Louis Police using breathalyzer-like device to detect drivers high on drugs
Lake St. Louis Police using breathalyzer-like device to detect drivers high on drugs
Election 2023: Voters in North County decided to consolidate Glen Echo Park into Normandy
Election 2023: Voters in North County decided to consolidate Glen Echo Park into Normandy
Hazelwood school one of first in the nation to add color-coded security system to help first...
Hazelwood school one of first in the nation to add color-coded security system to help first responders
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator
New information uncovered about accused South City child predator