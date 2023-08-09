Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing

President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind...
President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. Biden is making the case that his policies of financial and tax incentives have revived U.S. manufacturing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELEN, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he’s open to granting assistance for people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing, including in New Mexico, where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested in 1945.

Biden brought up the issue while speaking Wednesday in Belen at a factory that produces wind towers.

“I’m prepared to help in terms of making sure that those folks are taken care of,” he said.

The state’s place in American history as a testing ground has gotten more attention recently with the release of “Oppenheimer,” a movie about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the top-secret Manhattan Project.

Biden watched the film last week while on vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico spoke of how the first bomb was tested on soil just south of where the event was. The senator also discussed getting an amendment into the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, which gives payments to people who become ill from nuclear weapons tests or uranium mining during the Cold War.

“And those families did not get the help that they deserved. They were left out of the original legislation,” Lujan added. “We’re fighting with everything that we have” to keep the amendment in the National Defense Authorization Act.

Last month, the U.S. Senate voted to expand compensation. The provisions would extend health care coverage and compensation to so-called downwinders exposed to radiation during weapons testing to several new regions stretching from New Mexico to Guam.

Biden said he told Lujan that he’s “prepared to help in terms of making sure that those folks are taken care of.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

severe
First Alert: Severe Threat Focused South This Evening
Graphic
Man threatened to shoot woman after she did not thank him for holding door open, prosecutors allege
Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child -...
Man charged after 7-year-old grandson finds gun, fatally shoots self in Berkeley
Shooting generic
Woman thrown from car after being shot on I-70, police say
Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville identified

Latest News

Chippewa shut down both ways at River Des Peres
Traffic alert: Chippewa shut down both ways at River Des Peres
Le Méridien in Clayton hosts ‘Yappy Hour,’ a happy hour for you and your dog
Le Méridien in Clayton hosts ‘Yappy Hour,’ a happy hour for you and your dog
Scammer convinces victim to pay $65,000 in gold bars in Franklin County
Scammer convinces victim to pay $65,000 in gold bars in Franklin County
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Norfolk Southern content with minimum safety too often, regulators say after fiery Ohio derailment
18-year-old Karon Ransom is at large after a verbal altercation led to another man getting shot...
Poplar Bluff investigate multiple unrelated shootings; one person at large