3 Black Jack firefighters injured when fire truck crashes

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three Black Jack firefighters were injured when the fire truck they were in crashed into a tree late Tuesday night.

Authorities say the firefighters were responding to a house fire when a car pulled out in front of the fire truck. The firefighter driving the truck tried to avoid colliding with the other car before the fire truck went off the road and hit a tree.

Three firefighters suffered moderate injuries.

The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District is loaning Black Jack their spare fire truck.

