Woman thrown from car after being shot on I-70, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was thrown a car after she was shot on eastbound I-70 in St. Louis City Monday, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened on eastbound I-70 near Shreve just after 5:00 p.m. The woman told officers she was shot by her child’s father and then thrown from the car.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

