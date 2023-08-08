Wash U study shows elevated levels of bacteria in Cahokia Heights; resident questions loom over sewage issues

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Parts of a study by Washington University researchers have recently been published documenting the level of bacteria and parasites in Metro East residents.

Wash U assistant professor of biological anthropology Theresa Gildner is part of a research team that is studying bacteria and parasites in Cahokia Heights residents’ stool samples.

Forty-three percent of 42 participants tested positive for Helicobacter pylori — bacteria that infects the stomach lining — which could be linked to illnesses like cancer. The result is more than the estimated 31% of Americans who have tested positive for H pylori. The study also showed that 64% of participants had elevated levels of intestinal inflammation.

Preliminary 2022 Findings in Cahokia Heights and Centreville. (Theresa Gildner / Washington University)

“Sewage backups are a huge issue in causing these infections,” Gildner said. “There hadn’t been any studies published in the last 30 years.”

The U.S. EPA Region 5 sent News 4 the following statement regarding water concerns in Cahokia Heights:

“In response to concerns from residents about their drinking water and after an EPA inspection of the two drinking water distribution systems in the City of Cahokia Heights, in August 2021, EPA issued two orders under the Safe Drinking Water Act Section 1431. The two orders were issued to the City of Cahokia Heights and the Illinois American Water Co. EPA recently determined Illinois American Water Co. satisfied the requirements under the order and terminated the order. Termination of the order for Illinois American Water will not affect the requirements for the City of Cahokia Heights. The order for the City of Cahokia Heights will remain in place until the terms of the order have been met to EPA’s satisfaction. EPA continues to meet with the City of Cahokia Heights and is working toward addressing community members’ needs and concerns around water infrastructure.

“As part of the order, the City is required to sample the drinking water system within 24 hours of each Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) event, and no less than monthly, additional bacterial and residual chlorine monitoring at sites located within the boundaries identified in Attachment C and report the results to EPA and IEPA until September 1, 2023. This sampling requirement is in addition to monthly Revised Total Coliform Rule (RTCR) sampling required by Illinois EPA. To date, EPA has received the City’s sample results and taken action where necessary to enforce the terms of the order.

“The City reports it has completed its continuous pressure monitoring program under the order and continues to work towards improving their drinking water infrastructure. To date, samples collected under the order show that bacteria is not entering the system. Throughout the order, the water met all required drinking water standards.

“EPA has worked with the East Side Health District (the health dept) to set up an email/distribute their hotline for folks to call for health-related complaints and concerns. People should contact the public health department or their physician regarding personal health concerns.”

Cahokia Heights has received millions in funding to resolve water and sewage issues. Mayor Curtis McCall Sr. said the city needs more money to solve all of its issues.

“To say that sewer backups are a risk factor for infection after taking stool samples from forty-two (42) adults would appear to be a hypothesis that merits more consideration,” McCall said in a statement to News 4.

Gildner and other researchers will continue collecting samples at the Cahokia Public Library. Participants will receive $25 gift cards.

Gildner told News 4 researchers will test water and soil samples next to definitively determine if contaminated water and soil are the reasons for infections in some of the city’s residents.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.