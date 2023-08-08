Surprise Squad
Upcoming fall and winter events in St. Louis


By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Explore St. Louis is putting a spotlight on the “to-do’s” for the rest of 2023.

For music lovers, the Evolution Fest is happening in Forest Park on August 26 and 27. It’s being headlined by The Black Keys and Brandi Carlile.

Music At The Intersection at the Grand Center Arts District kicks off September 9 and 10. Grandmaster Flash, Mai Lee and Masego will be featured to celebrate hip-hop, jazz and blues.

During the winter and the holidays, it’s all about lights at places like the Saint Louis Zoo, the Missouri Botanical Garden, and the Anheuser-Busch Brewery Lights. You can skate at the Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park or in Kiener Plaza downtown.

To see upcoming events posted by Explore St. Louis, click here.

