Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Smithfield Foods to close 35 Missouri hog farms

FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux...
FILE - This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D. The USDA said on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, it will not increase the speed at which pigs are processed into meat at U.S. pork plants rejecting a request from a group representing pork producers to allow processing plants to speed up the production of pigs into meat. A union representing workers claimed that the increased volume endangers workers. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)(Stephen Groves | AP)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The world’s largest pork processor, Smithfield Foods is closing 35 hog farms. According to the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) data, the sites slated for shutdowns include 13 in Newtown, 12 in Lucerne and 10 in Princeton. 92 employees will be laid off in October.

Smithfield is owned by Hong Kong’s WH Group.

The U.S. meat industry has struggled to afford higher feed and labor costs while Americans grapple with escalated food prices, decreasing demand for pork and poultry.

Tyson Foods also announced it’s closure of 4 more chicken plants in Arkansas, Indiana and Missouri. The company is cutting nearly 3,000 jobs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old was killed after suffering a gunshot to the head Monday morning in Berkeley, Mo
7-year-old dies after being shot in the head in Berkeley, Mo.
Shooting generic
Shots fired outside Ballpark Village overnight
Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City
Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City
Chicago police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night.
Neighbors say a Chicago man charged with killing an 8-year-old girl was upset over noise
Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville identified

Latest News

Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville identified
Memorial held for ‘Beatle Bob’ at Ballpark Village
Memorial held for ‘Beatle Bob’ at Ballpark Village
Olio, Elaia and Nixta moving from Botanical Heights neighborhood
Olio, Elaia and Nixta moving from Botanical Heights neighborhood
‘Rally Runner’ picks Al Watkins as defense attorney
‘Rally Runner’ picks Al Watkins as defense attorney