Safe haven baby box installed at Mehlville fire station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mehlville is taking new steps to keep newborns safe.

The state of Missouri is putting its first safe haven baby box outside the Mehlville Fire Station off Telegraph Road. The box allows a mother in crisis to safely place a newborn into a secured incubator in the event that they are unable to care for the child.

The baby box automatically locks when a newborn is placed inside, then alerts staff who can get the baby from inside.

There are more than 150 of these baby boxes across the country.

