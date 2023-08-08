Surprise Squad
‘Rally Runner’ picks Al Watkins as defense attorney

Daniel Donnelly Jr. is facing federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Daniel Donnelly Jr., who goes by the Rally Runner, is adding a key member to his defense team.

Local attorney Al Watkins will defend the avid Cardinals fan who was arrested last week on federal charges over his participation in the Jan. 6 capitol riot.

Watkins has high-profile experience in cases tied to Jan. 6.

He also was the defense attorney for the man known as the QAnon shaman.

Jacob Chansley’s picture inside the U.S. Capitol was seen around the globe after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

He has pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding. Chansley originally faced six charges but pleaded guilty to just one as part of a plea deal.

In March he was released from prison 14 months early and moved to a halfway house.

