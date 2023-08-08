‘Rally Runner’ picks Al Watkins as defense attorney

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Daniel Donnelly Jr., who goes by the Rally Runner, is adding a key member to his defense team.

Local attorney Al Watkins will defend the avid Cardinals fan who was arrested last week on federal charges over his participation in the Jan. 6 capitol riot.

Watkins has high-profile experience in cases tied to Jan. 6.

He also was the defense attorney for the man known as the QAnon shaman.

Jacob Chansley’s picture inside the U.S. Capitol was seen around the globe after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

He has pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding. Chansley originally faced six charges but pleaded guilty to just one as part of a plea deal.

In March he was released from prison 14 months early and moved to a halfway house.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.