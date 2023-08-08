Surprise Squad
Nonprofit packs $1 million in school supplies to give kids for free

In the final days of summer vacation, families are filling their backpacks with school supplies. For some, the cost of supplies is a burden.
By Leah Hill
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In the final days of summer vacation, families are filling their backpacks with school supplies. For some, the cost of supplies is a burden.

Matt Embleton is the board chair for KidSmart, a local nonprofit.

Embleton said, “Many of these kids come from tough backgrounds.”

According to KidSmart, 90,000 students in the St. Louis area face the reality of starting school without supplies. KidSmart serves those students by providing the essentials.

Embleton said, “It puts them on equal footing with other kids whose families can take them to school with the right school supplies.”

KidSmart hosted its annual Big Backpack Build at Ballpark Village. With a team of volunteers, they packed 8,000 backpacks with $1 million worth of supplies. On Friday, pre-registered teachers will line up to have their cars filled.

Embleton said, “We’re going to have hundreds of teachers come here, fill up their cars with school supplies that they’re going to take into the classroom Monday.”

It does not end here. In addition to the million-dollar supply giveaway Friday, KidSmart will help distribute $7 million worth of supplies throughout the year.

Embleton said, “School supplies are critical to these kids to help them learn. To take that burden away from families, it’s such a great benefit.”

