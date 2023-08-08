Surprise Squad
Most Areas Dry Today, But Storms Return Wednesday

Most Areas Dry Today, But Storms Return Wednesday
By Matt Chambers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • We’re Dry & A Bit Warmer Today
  • Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, Severe Storms Possible
  • No Big Heat All Week, Near to Below Normal Temperatures

What’s Next: Today will be quite nice for August with high temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, however, is the next day to watch for strong to severe thunderstorms.

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: A severe risk level 2 (out of the highest 5) has been issued for our entire viewing area, prompting a First Alert Weather Day. Hail, strong winds, and even a brief tornado are possible from late morning through the afternoon and into the evening. However, timing is critical! We may get some early day rain and cloud cover that would lower the afternoon and evening severe storm threat. So there is still some question as to Wednesday’s severe threat. Check back for updates as we pin down the timing and details.

