MoDOT to hold town hall meetings on plan to widen I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Steps to improve I-70 are in the works. The Missouri Department of Transportation will be holding public information meetings to talk about proposed improvements to I-70.

Using $2.8 billion from this year’s state budget, the Improve I-70 program will plan, design and execute the construction of a third lane of both directions of Interstate 70. The addition will span 200 miles of the highway from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

While the Improve I-70 program is still in its planning stage, MoDOT engineers will provide insight into program goals, construction schedules and more. Public feedback from meetings will further shape construction design, MoDOT says.

The open-house-style meetings will be held across the state, including four in the News 4 viewing area:

Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Wentzville City Hall Board of Alderman Meeting Room located at 1001 Schroeder Creek Boulevard, Wentzville, MO.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Warren County Administration Building located at 101 Mockingbird Lane, Warrenton, MO.

Wednesday, Aug. 30, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Concordia Community Center located at 802 S. Gordon Street, Concordia, MO.

Thursday, Aug. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Jonesburg Elementary School Gym located 106 Smith Rd., Jonesburg, MO.

An online comment form will be open from Monday, Aug. 28 to Friday, Sept. 22 for those unable to attend in-person meetings.

