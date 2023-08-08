Metro employees vote to ratify 3 year contract

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro employees voted Tuesday to ratify a three-year contract.

The agreement calls for pay increases of 3% in each of the next two fiscal years. Plus, there is a $7,000 signing bonus, a portion of which will go into an employee’s 401(K) retirement plan.

“Our frontline employees and their negotiating team with ATU Local 788 worked tirelessly for this contract, and we are very grateful it has now been ratified by the members. Our next step is to present it to the full Bi-State Development Board of Commissioners, and I am optimistic that it will meet with their approval,” said Taulby Roach, President and CEO of Bi-State Development.

A Metro spokesperson told News 4 they are currently down 86 MetroBus operators.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.