Memorial held for ‘Beatle Bob’ at Ballpark Village

On Monday, a final farewell to one of St. Louis’ most recognizable faces in the music scene was hosted at Ballpark Village.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Monday, a final farewell to one of St. Louis’ most recognizable faces in the music scene was hosted at Ballpark Village.

For years Beatle Bob, whose real name was Robert Matonis, could be seen dancing at concerts every night in the city.

He’s recognizable for his signature Beatles-style haircut and 1960s-style suits.

He said he went to at least one live show every night from Christmas Eve 1996 and saw over 10,000 bands.

Last month Bob lost his battle with ALS. He was 70 years old.

