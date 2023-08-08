Man threatened to shoot woman after she did not thank him for holding door open, proscutors allege

BERKELEY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 36-year-old man is facing charges, accused of threatening to shoot a woman who did not thank him for holding the door open at a gas station in Berkeley.

Vaughn Spivey is charged with unlawful use of a weapon - exhibiting and first-degree harassment. Police say a woman entered a Mobil in the 6800 block of N. Hanley on July 24 before a man started cursing at her and insulting her because she did not say “thank you” to him for holding the door open for her. When she left the store, police say the man was standing next to her car, talking to her mother before he started insulting her again.

Police say the man then pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and threatened to follow her home and shoot her. Surveillance cameras captured Spivey pointing the gun, police say.

Spivey is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

