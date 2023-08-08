Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man sentenced to prison for Franklin County killing that went unsolved for decades

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, nearly four decades after a woman was strangled with her body dumped in the woods.

Kirby R. King, now in his late 60s, pleaded guilty in June to involuntary manslaughter and felonious restraint in the 1987 death of 22-year-old Karla Jane Delcour. He was sentenced Thursday.

Investigators believe Delcour was killed at a home in the eastern Missouri town of Union on June 21, 1987. Her body was found about four days later near neighboring St. Clair, where she was living. Her wrists and neck were bound by a cord.

King was questioned in 1987 but not charged.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case in 2018 and King was arrested in 2019, initially charged with second-degree murder. Investigators have not said what new evidence led to his arrest and conviction.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child -...
Man charged after 7-year-old grandson finds gun, fatally shoots self in Berkeley
Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville identified
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
Quiet Today, First Alert Tomorrow
Shooting generic
Shots fired outside Ballpark Village overnight
Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City
Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City

Latest News

FILE - Vehicles travel along Interstate 70 near Odessa, Mo., Jan. 14, 2016. A powerful Missouri...
MoDOT to hold town hall meetings on plan to widen I-70
Anheuser-Busch sells 8 brands
Groundbreaking at ICL Battery Materials Manufacturing facility
Gov. Parson attends groundbreaking of battery plant in South City
Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child -...
Man charged after 7-year-old grandson finds gun, fatally shoots self in Berkeley