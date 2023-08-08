Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man sentenced for North City gas station shooting

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for his role in a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station in North City in 2022.

Deonte Harris, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and voluntary manslaughter. He shot and killed Jeffrey Davis, Jr., 24, outside a BP gas station in the 2000 block of N. Florissant on April 24, 2022. The shooting happened during a fight.

Harris was originally charged with second-degree murder but the charge was reduced in a plea agreement,

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child -...
Man charged after 7-year-old grandson finds gun, fatally shoots self in Berkeley
Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville identified
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
Quiet Today, First Alert Tomorrow
Shooting generic
Shots fired outside Ballpark Village overnight
Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City
Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City

Latest News

Third lawsuit challenges Missouri’s abortion rights petition
A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff Monday night, August 7.
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Here is when major school districts in the St. Louis area return to class
Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child -...
Man charged after 7-year-old grandson finds gun, fatally shoots self in Berkeley