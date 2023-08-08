Man sentenced for North City gas station shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison for his role in a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station in North City in 2022.

Deonte Harris, 26, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and voluntary manslaughter. He shot and killed Jeffrey Davis, Jr., 24, outside a BP gas station in the 2000 block of N. Florissant on April 24, 2022. The shooting happened during a fight.

Harris was originally charged with second-degree murder but the charge was reduced in a plea agreement,

