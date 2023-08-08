Job fair being held for former South City Hospital employees

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A healthcare job fair for former South City Hospital workers will take place this Friday at in downtown St. Louis.

The 150-year-old hospital began their closing process last Friday. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) will host a fair from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to help connect the affected employees to new career opportunities. Other individuals searching for healthcare jobs are also invited.

Representatives from Care STL, People’s Healthcare Centers, Washington University, BJC, Mercy Medical Centers, Affinia Healthcare, SSM, Family Care Health Centers, Bethesda, V.A. Hospital, the city of St. Louis and At Home Care will be present at the job fair.

The fair will be held in the 1st floor conference room of 1520 Market Street, with parking available on Market Street and in Kiel Center Garage.

Interested participants should complete their profile at https://jobs.mo.gov. For more information, call 314-589-8000.

