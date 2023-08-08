Surprise Squad
I-55 southbound closed near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after explosion, fire involving 2 semi trucks

Southbound I-55 was blocked near the 133 mile marker in Perry County, Mo. after a reported explosion/fire involving two semi trucks.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Interstate 55 southbound near the 133 mile marker is blocked Tuesday afternoon, August 8.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report around 2:55 p.m. of an explosion/fire on the interstate involving two semi trucks.

Emergency crews were dispatched, along with mutual aid.

I-55 is shut down at the Brewer off-ramp, 135 mile marker southbound, until further notice.

Interstate 55 near the 133 mile marker is blocked Tuesday afternoon, August 8.
Interstate 55 near the 133 mile marker is blocked Tuesday afternoon, August 8.(Google Maps)

