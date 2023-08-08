I-55 southbound closed near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after explosion, fire involving 2 semi trucks

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Interstate 55 southbound near the 133 mile marker is blocked Tuesday afternoon, August 8.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report around 2:55 p.m. of an explosion/fire on the interstate involving two semi trucks.

Emergency crews were dispatched, along with mutual aid.

I-55 is shut down at the Brewer off-ramp, 135 mile marker southbound, until further notice.

Interstate 55 near the 133 mile marker is blocked Tuesday afternoon, August 8. (Google Maps)

