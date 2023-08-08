I-55 southbound closed near 133mm in Perry County, Mo. after explosion, fire involving 2 semi trucks
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Interstate 55 southbound near the 133 mile marker is blocked Tuesday afternoon, August 8.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report around 2:55 p.m. of an explosion/fire on the interstate involving two semi trucks.
Emergency crews were dispatched, along with mutual aid.
I-55 is shut down at the Brewer off-ramp, 135 mile marker southbound, until further notice.
