Here is when major school districts in the St. Louis area return to class

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Back to School Season is kicking off which means kids are making their way back into the classrooms.

Below are some major school districts and their first days of school:

Illinois

St. Clair County

Madison County

Missouri

Jefferson County

St. Charles County

St. Louis County

Click here for more of our Back to School coverage.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.