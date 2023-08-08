Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Harris will announce a new rule that raises worker pay on federal construction projects

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced changes to labor rules that could give higher wages to construction workers on federal projects.

Harris will say in a speech in Philadelphia that the Labor Department has provided the first update in decades to the Davis-Bacon Act of 1931, a law that requires the payment of prevailing local wages on public works.

The new rule is something of a return to the past in that it will use the definition of prevailing wage that the Labor Department previously used from 1935 to 1983, likely raising the hourly earnings of contractors and subcontractors.

More than 1 million construction workers with jobs on roughly $200 billion worth of federally supported projects will benefit, the Democratic vice president’s office said in an emailed statement.

The new rule “will mean thousands of extra dollars per year in workers’ pockets to help put a down payment on a home, save for retirement, or simply have more breathing room,” the statement said.

While workers would earn more money, critics such as the Associated Builders and Contractors say the new rule will make construction projects more expensive for taxpayers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 6-year-old was killed after suffering a gunshot to the head Monday morning in Berkeley, Mo
7-year-old dies after being shot in the head in Berkeley, Mo.
Shooting generic
Shots fired outside Ballpark Village overnight
Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City
Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City
Chicago police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night.
Neighbors say a Chicago man charged with killing an 8-year-old girl was upset over noise
Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville identified

Latest News

Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville identified
FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
July heat waves hit crucial warming threshold
A woman was taken to the hospital after she was bit in the leg by what appeared to be a shark...
Woman critically injured by rare shark bite off NYC’s Rockaway Beach
A woman was taken to the hospital after she was bit in the leg by what appeared to be a shark...
Woman hospitalized for apparent shark attack in N.Y.