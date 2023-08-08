Surprise Squad
Gov. Parson attends groundbreaking of battery plant in South City

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson was in St. Louis on Tuesday.

In the morning he signed a new workforce bill into law that will incentivize businesses to increase the number of internships they provide. One part of the bill gives businesses $1,500 per paid intern or apprentice they hire.

Gov. Parson then attended the groundbreaking of the ICL Battery Materials Manufacturing facility in south St. Louis, where they broke ground on the $400 million project that will expand the company’s ability to build lithium batteries. The plant is expected to add more than 150 jobs and be operational by 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

