First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Strong Storms

First Alert Weather:

Tiny spot shower through this evening, mainly east of St. Louis

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, Severe Storms Possible

No Big heat, but getting hotter Friday-Saturday

This Evening: Some tiny spot shower or T’showers are possible, mainly east of St. Louis. most will stay dry and comfortable this evening.

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: A severe risk level 2 (out of the highest 5) has been issued for nearly our entire viewing area with a higher level 3 risk near Farmington and south. Damaging winds will be the most likely threat, but hail and a brief tornado are possible. However, there are some questions around this severe risk. A round of storms will come in mid to late morning to early afternoon. While a lower severe threat, we will have to monitor that risk if the atmosphere is unstable enough ahead of that hit of storms. The early day rain and storms appears likely, which is why we don’t have high confidence in the atmosphere re-gaining the fuel needed for a round of severe storms in the evening. Areas south have a better chance as they will be closer to a pool of higher storm fuel, but again the early day rain and lingering clouds may lower the severe threat. Bottom line, stay alert from late morning through the evening and get updates before heading out in the evening.

What’s Next? After Wednesday’s storms we dry out for Thursday and much of Friday. There may be some showers late Friday evening or night, but models have been inconsistent. We have some rain chances at times this weekend, but no wash out and likely a lot of dry time. We’ll pinpoint those chances as we get better data towards the weekend. It does look hotter with highs near 90 or into the low 90s Friday through Sunday.

