Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 18-year-old

An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Kamille West.
An Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Kamille West.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Kamille West, 18.

Police said West is diagnosed with autism, ADHD, schizophrenia, epilepsy and psychosis and was reported missing from her home in the 3500 block of Crest Drive in Florissant. Police said West has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old.

West is 5′2, 115 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, dark complexion was wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and pink Nike shoes when she left home.

Anyone with information on West is asked to call 911, the nearest law enforcement agency or St. Louis County Police at 314-355-1200.

