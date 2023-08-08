Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 18-year-old

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Kamille West, 18.

Police said West is diagnosed with autism, ADHD, schizophrenia, epilepsy and psychosis and was reported missing from her home in the 3500 block of Crest Drive in Florissant. Police said West has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old.

Endangered Person Advisory - Kamille West, 18 years of age, 5'2", 115 lbs., last seen at 7:06 PM on 8/7/2023, wearing a black t-shirt, jean shorts, and pink Nike slides, in the 3500 block of Sugar Crest Drive. Ms. West has the mental capacity of a 9 year old and has several… pic.twitter.com/b6BcNgBkij — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 8, 2023

West is 5′2, 115 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, dark complexion was wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and pink Nike shoes when she left home.

Anyone with information on West is asked to call 911, the nearest law enforcement agency or St. Louis County Police at 314-355-1200.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.