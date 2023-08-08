Crews battle house fires on both sides of Mississippi River early Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews battled two early morning fires that broke out early Tuesday morning.

The first fire broke out at a home on Trendly Ave at 33rd Street in Cahokia Heights just after midnight. When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters from five departments were called in to fight the blaze. Nobody was injured.

Another fire broke out around 6:00 a.m. at a home on Barkman Drive near Henriette Hills Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County just north of Creve Coeur. Crews are currently on the scene.

