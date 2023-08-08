5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) -- A 5-year-old girl was shot and killed in Belleville Monday, the second child victim of gun violence in the St. Louis region on the same day.

Police responded to South 88th Street around 6:30 p.m. after the child was shot.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene, they saw a car associated with the home speeding toward a local hospital. They said despite extensive life-saving efforts, the girl died.

Belleville Police Detectives, the Child Death Investigation Task Force, St. Clair County Coroner’s Office and St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.

Police said they have limited information to release, but they do not believe there is a suspect at large.

Another child, 7, died after being shot in the head in Berkeley, Missouri, in St. Louis County. Dozens of children have become victims of child gun violence in the St. Louis area this year.

People can get gun locks for free around St. Louis.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.