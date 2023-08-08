Surprise Squad
Central County Fire rescues 5 people on stranded boat on the Mississippi River

water rescue generic(Pixabay)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Central County Fire & Rescue rescued five people who were stuck on a stranded and disabled boat in the Mississippi River on Monday.

Central County Fire & Rescue said they responded to the stranded and disabled boat with O’Fallon Fire, St. Charles County Ambulance District, St. Charles Fire and Orchard Farm Fire Protection District.

They said that this is the second incident they’ve responded to on the Mississippi River in the past week. Last week they responded to a person who was thrown from a boat when it hit a sandbar.

To learn about boating safety, you can visit Central County Fire & Rescue’s website.

