Anheuser-Busch sells 8 brands

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tilray Brands has announced they have acquired eight beer and beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch.

The cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged good company will acquire Breckenridge Brewery, Shock Top, Blue Point Brewing Company, Redhook Brewing, Widmer Brothers Brewing, Square Mile Cider Company, HiBall Energy and 10 Barrel Brewing Company. The acquisition will make Tilray the 5th largest craft beer brewer in the United States, according to the company.

$TLRY Announces Agreement to Acquire Eight Beer & Beverage Brands from Anheuser-Busch, Fueling Tilray’s Future in The U.S. Craft Beer Industry.



Details https://t.co/COLGkq3mM4 pic.twitter.com/XB677bJj0F — Tilray Brands (@tilray) August 7, 2023

The transaction is expected to close sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.