After nearly 30 years, this South City favorite is relocating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A South City favorite is moving after close to 30 years.

King and I Thai Restaurant is closing its doors on South Grand this Sunday. The owners said they will reopen in September on Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights.

The owners said they are working to recreate their new space and make it a modern environment. Even with the changes, the menu will include the same beloved dishes.

An official opening date has not been announced.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.