Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

After nearly 30 years, this South City favorite is relocating

King and I Thai Restaurant is closing its doors on South Grand this Sunday. The owners said they will reopen in September on Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A South City favorite is moving after close to 30 years.

King and I Thai Restaurant is closing its doors on South Grand this Sunday. The owners said they will reopen in September on Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights.

The owners said they are working to recreate their new space and make it a modern environment. Even with the changes, the menu will include the same beloved dishes.

An official opening date has not been announced.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Macon, of Kinloch, is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child -...
Man charged after 7-year-old grandson finds gun, fatally shoots self in Berkeley
Belleville Police taped off a house on South 88th Street Monday.
5-year-old girl shot, killed in Belleville identified
severe
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Strong Storms
Shooting generic
Shots fired outside Ballpark Village overnight
Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City
Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City

Latest News

A MetroLink train in St. Louis
Metro employees vote to ratify 3 year contract
Student on computer
Missouri warns of data breach involving Medicaid recipients
According to MoDOT, I-55 southbound is shut down near Perryville.
Southbound I-55 near Perryville shut down after tractor-trailer accident
Martin Luther King Bridge closing Friday
Martin Luther King Bridge closing Friday