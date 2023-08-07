Severe Weather Threat Has Ended, Cooler Temperatures On The Way
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Click here to download the First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather:
- Severe Weather Threat Has Ended
- Showers Still Possible Into Monday morning
- Cloudy & seasonably cool Monday
Overnight: A few showers possible but the severe weather threat has ended as a cold front has passed through the area.
What’s next: Cooler air flows in behind the cold front. We’ll enjoy lower temperatures and humidity for the start of the week. A few spotty showers are possible Monday, but higher storm chances return by Wednesday (which could eventually become a First Alert Weather Day with another chance of strong storms).
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.