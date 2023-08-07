Surprise Squad
Severe Weather Threat Has Ended, Cooler Temperatures On The Way

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Severe Weather Threat Has Ended
  • Showers Still Possible Into Monday morning
  • Cloudy & seasonably cool Monday

Overnight: A few showers possible but the severe weather threat has ended as a cold front has passed through the area.

What’s next: Cooler air flows in behind the cold front. We’ll enjoy lower temperatures and humidity for the start of the week. A few spotty showers are possible Monday, but higher storm chances return by Wednesday (which could eventually become a First Alert Weather Day with another chance of strong storms).

