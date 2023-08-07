Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.(Grand Rapids Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) – A police dog in Michigan has a long road to recovery after he was injured in the line of duty.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.

The injury is causing paralysis in his hind legs. Fortunately, his spinal cord is still intact, which makes it possible for Dozer to walk again.

Police said as of Monday morning, Dozer has shown some “slight movement” in his left back leg, which is promising.

“We don’t yet know if he will regain full function in his legs – only time will tell,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Dozer is expected to be released from the animal hospital this week and continue his recovery at home with his handler.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

August 7 seven-day forecast
Mild Temperatures With Some PM Sun
generic graphic
Tornado watch issued for parts of Missouri and Illinois
One victim was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, currently...
Major Case Squad investigating shooting that left a pregnant woman dead in Wellston
University City Police searching for teens seen in doorbell video pointing guns at home
University City Police searching for teens seen in doorbell video pointing guns at home
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges

Latest News

FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe"...
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Exorcist,’ dies at 87
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
FILE - A child is shown getting a vaccination. A study of children's vaccinations, which...
17% of toddlers fall short on vaccines, study says
Tou Thao speaks during his sentencing hearing in Hennepin County District Court on Monday, Aug....
Ex-Minneapolis officer appears unrepentant as he gets nearly 5 years in George Floyd killing