Man sentenced to 10 years for shooting, killing woman in 2021

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man admitted to fatally shooting his girlfriend back in 2021.

Robert Shelton pleaded guilty to killing 27-year-old Natasha Selby on the afternoon of November 16, 2021. He was sentenced to a 10-year term as part of a plea agreement today. Shelton, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, amended from second-degree murder. He admitted to fatally shooting Selby in the 3900 block of Evans Avenue in the city’s Vandeventer neighborhood. According to a release, a prosecutor recommended a 10-year sentence and said in court that Shelton shot Selby as she drove a car toward him with the “presumed intent to strike the defendant.”

Charges state that Shelton shot Selby in the chest with an AR-style rifle, and then fled the scene. According to the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri, Shelton also pleaded guilty to an unrelated misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a crash in February 2020 at Page Boulevard and North Sarah Street.

Prosecutors dismissed three other counts in both cases as part of the plea agreement.

