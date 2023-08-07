Man sentenced to 10 years for shooting, killing woman in 2021

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man admitted to fatally shooting his girlfriend back in 2021.

Robert Shelton pleaded guilty to killing 27-year-old Natasha Selby on the afternoon of November 16, 2021. He was sentenced to a 10-year term as part of a plea agreement today. Shelton, 21, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, amended from second-degree murder. He admitted to fatally shooting Selby in the 3900 block of Evans Avenue in the city’s Vandeventer neighborhood. According to a release, a prosecutor recommended a 10-year sentence and said in court that Shelton shot Selby as she drove a car toward him with the “presumed intent to strike the defendant.”

Charges state that Shelton shot Selby in the chest with an AR-style rifle, and then fled the scene. According to the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri, Shelton also pleaded guilty to an unrelated misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a crash in February 2020 at Page Boulevard and North Sarah Street.

Prosecutors dismissed three other counts in both cases as part of the plea agreement.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.