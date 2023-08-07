Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man killed trying to cross Route 67 in St. Francois Co.

A 50-year-old man from Farmington, Mo., was walking across US 67 when he was struck by a GMC...
A 50-year-old man from Farmington, Mo., was walking across US 67 when he was struck by a GMC Acadia.(WECT)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed after he was struck by a car while trying to cross Route 67 in St. Francois County Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C, this happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on Missouri 221 at the Northbound US 67 entrance ramp. A 50-year-old man from Farmington, Mo., was walking across US 67 when he was struck by a GMC Acadia. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at 9:37 p.m. The driver of the GMC Acadia was uninjured and there are no reports of them being charged with any wrongdoing.

MSHP was assisted on scene by the Farmington Police Department and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the viewing area.
Cooler air moving in, storm threat mid-week
generic graphic
Tornado watch issued for parts of Missouri and Illinois
One victim was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, currently...
Major Case Squad investigating shooting that left a pregnant woman dead in Wellston
University City Police searching for teens seen in doorbell video pointing guns at home
University City Police searching for teens seen in doorbell video pointing guns at home
Angel Taylor, 24, and Chevy Lafountain, 31, face murder, abuse and neglect charges after their...
4-month-old starved to death, autopsy shows; parents face murder charges

Latest News

Firefighters arrived to a Cahokia Heights home that was fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters respond as Cahokia Heights home goes up in flames
Firefighters respond as Cahokia Heights home goes up in flames
Local back-To-school event lets kids do their own shopping
Local back-To-school event lets kids do their own shopping
St. Louis Serbian Community celebrates 35th Serb Fest
St. Louis Serbian Community celebrates 35th Serb Fest