Local back-To-school event lets kids do their own shopping

A lot of families are doing their back-to-school shopping this weekend, but one special store is letting the kids do all of the shopping.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A lot of families are doing their back-to-school shopping this weekend, but one special store is letting the kids do all of the shopping.

The National Council of Jewish Women in St. Louis opened its one-day back-to-school store on Sunday.

The store is filled with brand-new items like clothes, shoes and school supplies for 2,000 children.

It costs about $180 per child to buy the needed items.

With Sunday’s event finished, volunteers will spend the entire year getting sponsors and buying supplies for next year’s store.

