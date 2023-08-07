Local back-To-school event lets kids do their own shopping

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A lot of families are doing their back-to-school shopping this weekend, but one special store is letting the kids do all of the shopping.

The National Council of Jewish Women in St. Louis opened its one-day back-to-school store on Sunday.

The store is filled with brand-new items like clothes, shoes and school supplies for 2,000 children.

It costs about $180 per child to buy the needed items.

With Sunday’s event finished, volunteers will spend the entire year getting sponsors and buying supplies for next year’s store.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.