How to pack your kid’s school lunch safely

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - About 48 million cases of foodborne illnesses happen every year in the U.S., according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and children are among those most vulnerable.

As you pack those school lunches, food safety experts urge you to be cautious. A healthy meal is well-balanced with members of all the food groups, but even a good lunch can go bad.

“If a lunch is not packed safely, any bacteria in any parts of the lunch will multiply,” said Sandra Eskin with the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Eskin said children are among those most susceptible to serious foodborne illnesses. That’s why she said it’s critical to pack perishable lunches in an insulated bag with at least two cold sources to ensure the food stays below 40 degrees.

“Those cold sources can be anything from a gel pack to, in fact, a juice box or a water bottle. You can stick the juice box or water bottle in the freezer, then stick them in the lunch,” she said.

If you packed the lunch the night before, leave the insulated bag open in the refrigerator to allow the cold to reach the food.

“In the morning, that’s when you take it out, then you thoroughly close it so that it stays cold until your child is ready to eat it,” Eskin said.

Eskins said it’s also critical to prepare foods safely. That means washing hands, keeping foods that can cross-contaminate separate and using a meat thermometer to ensure you’re cooking food to safe internal temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.