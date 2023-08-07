Surprise Squad
Health officials encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, flu before start of school year

It’s a good time to think about getting those fall vaccinations against viruses that circulate in colder weather.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As summer nears its end and the school year begins, it’s a good time to think about getting those fall vaccinations against viruses that circulate in colder weather.

A so-called tripledemic of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV spread throughout the country last winter.

To prevent a repeat, health officials are encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against covid-19 and the flu, and now there are new protections against RSV.

That includes a shot of preventative antibodies for infants a vaccine for those older than 60 years old, and, expected soon, a vaccine for pregnant women.

CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. Celine Gounder is editor-at-large for public health at KFF.

“It’s really big picture, whether it’s flu, COVID, or RSV, it’s really the same people,” Gounder said. “Infants, the elderly, pregnant women, immunocompromised, people who have chronic lung/heart conditions or other medical conditions, and people who live in nursing homes or other group settings.”

Doctor Gounder expects flu season to start around September or October. That’s earlier than usual. She said it’s because the pandemic’s masking and social distancing practices have temporarily changed when the flu begins to surge.

