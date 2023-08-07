Surprise Squad
Firefighters respond as Cahokia Heights home goes up in flames

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - Crews responded to an occupied house fire in Cahokia Heights Monday morning.

The call came out just after 1:20 a.m. for a house fire in the 800 block of LaSalle. Firefighters arrived to a home fully engulfed in flames. Camp Jackson, Prairie Du Pont, Saget, and Dupot Fire Departments were requested to assist. The home was reportedly occupied; however, the status of the individuals inside is currently unknown.

A view from the scene of the house fire in Cahokia Heights, Ill.
A view from the scene of the house fire in Cahokia Heights, Ill.(KMOV)

News 4 will update this story once more information has been received.

