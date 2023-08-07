Surprise Squad
Episode 246: Evolution Festival

Flyer for the Evolution Festival.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Music, BBQ, Bourbon – it’s all the makings of a pretty fun weekend in St. Louis. That’s exactly what the producers behind Evolution Festival hope to bring to Forest Park this August.

It’s the first year for a brand new two-day music festival. We sat down with Joe Litvag, from Contemporary Productions, to dive deep into building a festival from the ground up… starting with the location, the grounds of Forest Park. The lineup is a pretty big deal for a brand new festival, featuring artists like Brandi Carlile, The Black Keys, The Black Crowes and more. While this might be the first year of Evolution, it’s not Joe’s first music festival, he shares his 30-plus years in the music industry and how its changed and evolved.

Enjoy the sounds of rock, hip hop, blues and country in Forest Park this August 26-27. For more information and tickets, visit EvolutionFestival.com

