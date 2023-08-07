Surprise Squad
Dry Through Tuesday, Storms Return Wednesday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • We’re Dry Tuesday & A Bit Warmer
  • Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, Severe Storms Possible
  • No Big Heat All Week, near to below normal temps

What’s Next: Tuesday will be lovely with temperatures in the mid-80s and partly sunny skies. Wednesday, however, is the next day to watch for strong to severe storms. A severe risk level 2 out of the highest 5 has been issued for the whole area, prompting a First Alert Weather Day. We may get some early day rain first that would lower the severe threat. So, there’s still some questions on Wednesday’s severe threat and in the coming days we’ll pin down the timing and details.

