City leaders work to fill void left after Cure Violence initiative ends

Cure Violence, a program aimed at reducing violence in the St. Louis community, ended after July.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Cure Violence, a program aimed at reducing violence in the St. Louis community, ended after July. City leaders are now trying to lock in grant dollars to fuel other programs to combat crime.

The St. Louis Department of Health started the Cure Violence Initiative in St. Louis in 2020 along with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. City leaders are asking for more than $500,000 in an application for the Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant, which could address the new gap.

The money would be put into three programs, including Problem Properties. In 2022 a second attorney was added to the program to help with north St. Louis City. They handle admin proceedings and appeals and also work with police to get properties up to code.

The justice assistance grant is to assist the city in reducing crime and improving public safety through proven prevention efforts. The programs have been around since the 1990s and early 2000s.

