Charges dropped against man caught on camera shooting man inside a North County grocery store

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges have been dropped against a man who was caught on camera last September shooting someone inside a North County grocery store.

News 4 showed you the video at the time as bullets flew. Customers were seen running for their lives, including a four-year-old girl and her mom.

The shooting happened inside the Beverly Hills supermarket in North County.

St. Louis County prosecutors dropped the charge against Warren Smith for the shooting death of 23-year-old Kardaye Moore.

The shooting stemmed from a fight between Smith’s cousin and Moore.

Prosecutors say after slowing the video down, it appeared that Smith acted in self-defense,

Smith’s defense attorney is working to get his arrest expunged.

