Charges dropped against man caught on camera shooting man inside a North County grocery store

Prosecutors say is appears the deceased fired first
Murder charges have been dropped against a man who was caught on camera last September shooting someone inside a North County grocery store.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges have been dropped against a man who was caught on camera last September shooting someone inside a North County grocery store.

2 charged after Beverly Hills Supermarket shooting

News 4 showed you the video at the time as bullets flew. Customers were seen running for their lives, including a four-year-old girl and her mom.

The shooting happened inside the Beverly Hills supermarket in North County.

St. Louis County prosecutors dropped the charge against Warren Smith for the shooting death of 23-year-old Kardaye Moore.

The shooting stemmed from a fight between Smith’s cousin and Moore.

Prosecutors say after slowing the video down, it appeared that Smith acted in self-defense,

Smith’s defense attorney is working to get his arrest expunged.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

