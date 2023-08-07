Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Car flies through second floor of house

Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.(Junction Fire Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A home in Pennsylvania is in need of repairs after a car slammed into the second floor of the house.

According to the Junction Fire Company, rescue crews stabilized the house. They put a tarp on the massive opening due to impending storms in the area.

Photos posted by the fire company show the car went into a room with a treadmill.

The fire company did not specify if anyone was injured in the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened.

A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.
A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.(Junction Fire Company)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dry Through Tuesday, Storms Return Wednesday
Dry Through Tuesday, Storms Return Wednesday
generic graphic
Tornado watch issued for parts of Missouri and Illinois
One victim was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, currently...
Major Case Squad investigating shooting that left a pregnant woman dead in Wellston
University City Police searching for teens seen in doorbell video pointing guns at home
University City Police searching for teens seen in doorbell video pointing guns at home
Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City
Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City

Latest News

A 6-year-old was killed after suffering a gunshot to the head Monday morning in Berkeley, Mo
7-year-old dies after being shot in the head in Berkeley, Mo.
Purple Heart veterans from Northeast Indiana take ‘honor flight’ to DC
Purple Heart veterans from Northeast Indiana take ‘honor flight’ to DC
Purple Heart veterans from Northeast Indiana take ‘honor flight’ to DC
Lottery player Mariano Velasquez holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega...
$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner
FILE - Harmony was reported missing in November 2021.
Father of missing girl Harmony Montgomery insists he didn’t kill his daughter