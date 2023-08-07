3 Romanian citizens sentenced for running ‘short-change fraud’, illegally entering U.S.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three Romanians will be serving time in prison for committing nationwide fraud in St. Louis and illegally entering the country.

Officials say Loredana Angel, 35, Daniel Rostas, 30, and Legenda Rostas confessed to engaging in defrauding Target stores for years while buying Visa gift cards. When purchasing them, they would display the full price in cash, then keep a portion while handing the rest of the money to younger or less experienced employees. They also wired the money they made to relatives in Romania, according to officials.

Since 2017, Legenda Rostas was involved in $224,666 in fraud, and Angel was involved with $83,865 according to a plea agreement. Daniel Rostas wired about $62,534 to Romania and another location.

The three also admitted to illegally entering the U.S. after being removed. They have pleaded guilty to felony charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and illegal reentry of an alien.

On May 31, Daniel Rostas was sentenced to 15 months in prison, Angel was sentenced to 10 months, and Legenda Rostas to two years and was ordered to repay $224,666.

