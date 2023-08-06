We Are Family community giveaway hosted in Cahokia High School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local religious leaders joined forces Saturday to host the We Are Family community giveaway at Cahokia High School.

People could get free clothes, shoes, diapers, household items and much more.

Organizers say it’s all about giving back.

Saturday’s event is just one of the many ways Change of Power Church and other religious groups are helping residents in the Metro East.

