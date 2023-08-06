Surprise Squad
University Police searching for teens seen in doorbell video holding guns on porch

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Police said they are searching for several teens seen on video standing on the porch of a University City residence holding guns.

University City Police said they were sent the video on Thursday and determined it was taken at a residence on the 700 block of Vernon.

Police said they received the video from an anonymous source. The investigation is ongoing, and police are looking for those seen in the video.

The University City Police Department is looking for the teens seen in this video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

