Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime alert tonight after two recent carjackings in St. Louis City.

In both cases, the suspects rear-ended the victims’ cars to get them to stop.

Police say both victims were women.

One was carjacked Saturday morning on Skinker Boulevard near Olive.

And a few days earlier, on Tuesday, there was a similar crime on South Kingshighway, near the I-64 entrance ramp.

News 4 reached out to St. Louis police to find out if the two carjackings were connected and are waiting to hear back.

