Two women carjacked after crashes in St. Louis City
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crime alert tonight after two recent carjackings in St. Louis City.
In both cases, the suspects rear-ended the victims’ cars to get them to stop.
Police say both victims were women.
One was carjacked Saturday morning on Skinker Boulevard near Olive.
And a few days earlier, on Tuesday, there was a similar crime on South Kingshighway, near the I-64 entrance ramp.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis police to find out if the two carjackings were connected and are waiting to hear back.
