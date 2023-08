ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri until 10 p.m. tonight.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/hcgrrHo11r — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 6, 2023

A tornado watch is issued when tornadoes are possible in an area. Watches are issued to ensure people are prepared in case of a tornado.

