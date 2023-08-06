St. Louis Serbian Community celebrates 35th Serb Fest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Serbian community in St. Louis is celebrating this weekend.

Serb Fest is one of the most popular annual events at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church.

The festival features a wide variety of Serbian foods, along with music and cultural traditions.

Parishoners say the celebration gets bigger and bigger each year.

This is the 35th year of the Serb Fest celebration in St. Louis.

